Wesdome Announces Eagle River Complex Drilling Update; 300W Zone Extended up, Mishi Deposit Extended West

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to update drilling results from its Eagle River and Mishi gold mines, Wawa, Ontario.

EAGLE RIVER MINE

Recent underground drilling results have extended the 300W Zone 250 metres above the 942 metre level drift which averaged 16.54 g/t (cut to 140 g/t) over a length of 141.0 metres with an average width of 1.61 metres. Highlights include*:

Hole 890-E-63 21.20 g/t over 2.17 m true width

Hole 890-E-65 28.59 g/t over 2.11 m true width

Hole 890-E-66 18.09 g/t over 2.26 m true width

Hole 890-E-82 12.57 g/t over 5.75 m true width

* high assays are cut to 140 g/t

Detailed results are compiled in Table 1 and illustrated in Figure 1.

The 300 Zone is a recently recognized structure located 300-400 metres north of the main 8 Zone structure which has provided the bulk of the Eagle River Mines' production over the last 20 years.

It consists of 2 areas, 300W and 300E (Figure 1). The 300W area is typified by a steeply dipping, tabular, shear hosted quartz vein.

The 300E area consists of a series of tabular to pipe-like quartz vein systems. To date, at least 4 separate subzones have been partially delineated. We are currently developing some large widths and strong grades on the 844 metre level (Figure 1). This development ore contributed to strong grades realized in the first quarter, 2017. Drilling results previously released January 26, 2017, included*:

Hole 844-E-26 5.86 g/t over 8.88 m true width

Hole 844-E-27 19.03 g/t over 20.67 m true width

Hole 844-E-28 13.36 g/t over 17.94 m true width

Hole 844-E-29 24.60 g/t over 3.93 m true width

Hole 670-131 10.35 g/t over 4.43 m true width

* high assays cut to 140 g/t

These zones remain open. As we develop these areas and confirm their dimensions, grade and continuity, we are gaining confidence in their potential to significantly contribute to Eagle River's production and mine life.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "These results bode well for diversifying production locations above existing development. Recent success in both the 300E and 300W areas enhance opportunities to bring above average grades into the mine sequence over the short to medium term."

MISHI MINE - SURFACE DRILLING

Drilling commenced in January, 2017, with 2 drills. The purpose of the drilling is to define and delineate potential resources 600 metres and 1,700 metres west of current open pit mining operations (Figure 2).

600 m west of the pit, drilling has successfully traced mineralization at 25 metre spacing for an additional 300 metres. Highlights include*:

Section

3000E 1.95 g/t over 29.8 m true width BC17-191

2975E 3.42 g/t over 7.3 m true width BC17-188

2950E 1.49 g/t over 21.0 m true width BC17-128

2925E 3.08 g/t over 15.5 m true width BC17-119

2925E 2.73 g/t over 10.5 m true width BC16-02

2900E 3.48 g/t over 17.7 m true width BC17-113

2875E 2.14 g/t over 22.1 m true width BC16-10

2850E 1.54 g/t over 27.6 m true width BC17-147

2825E 1.91 g/t over 12.3 m true width BC17-139

2800E 1.22 g/t over 18.9 m true width BC16-13

2775E 2.52 g/t over 18.8 m true width BC17-172

2750E 2.38 g/t over 11.9 m true width BC17-178

2725E 1.92 g/t over 8.6 m true width BC17-199

* high assays cut to 45 g/t

Drilling to date is summarized in Table 2 and illustrated in Figure 2.

Drilling 1,700 metres west of the pit is designed to delineate mineralization at 50 metre centres peripheral to hole BC16-80 which was drilled in 2016 and encountered 4.28 g/t over 13.5 m true width on section 1700E. Drilling results here are at an early stage. Initial results indicate wide, near-surface, low grade, disseminated mineralization. Initial results include*:

Section

1650E 0.60 g/t over 31.3 m true width BC17-164

1700E 1.89 g/t over 32.9 m true width BC17-151

1750E 1.10 g/t over 31.6 m true width BC170157

Mr. Middlemiss concluded, "We are aggressively drilling an additional 1.5 kilometre length of the Mishi gold deposit. The purpose of the drill program is to expand resources, and results will enable us to assess long term growth potential at the Eagle River Complex."

Mineralization at Mishi consists of a series of tabular sericite-ankerite alteration zones carrying fine disseminated pyrite and 10% smokey quartz veinlets and lenses. It strikes east-west, dips 40 degrees north and follows a deformed regional volcanic-sedimentary rock contact. To date detailed drilling to assess resource potential has been completed over a 1.6 kilometre length.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

All assays are performed by fire assay on 25 gram aliquots at the Eagle River Mine assay office. Duplicates, replicates and blanks are routinely employed to monitor quality control. The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by George N. Mannard, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration and "Qualified Person" as defined and required by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure".

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is in its 30th year of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is being explored and evaluated to be developed in the appropriate gold price environment. The Company has approximately 133 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO."

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

TABLE 1

300 WEST ZONE 2016 SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS Hole

No. From

(m) To

(m) Corelength

(m) True Width

(m) Grade

(gAu/t) Cut Grade * (140 gAu/t) 350-E-09 632.60 636.90 4.30 3.29 18.56 18.56 890-E-02 164.10 166.80 2.70 2.07 7.99 7.99 890-E-04 133.20 134.80 1.60 1.50 29.25 29.25 890-E-06 152.80 154.40 1.60 1.50 6.47 6.47 890-E-27 148.85 150.45 1.60 1.50 6.59 6.59 890-E-28 130.70 132.30 1.60 1.50 8.05 8.05 890-E-29 130.20 131.80 1.60 1.50 7.48 7.48 890-E-30 146.50 150.75 4.25 2.13 26.66 17.14 890-E-43 144.70 147.00 2.30 2.08 6.25 6.25 890-E-45 131.80 133.40 1.60 1.50 35.16 35.16 890-E-46 131.10 132.70 1.60 1.58 5.22 5.22 890-E-56 135.15 136.75 1.60 1.50 4.37 4.37 890-E-58 170.65 173.00 2.35 2.04 29.39 23.49 890-E-60 155.95 157.70 1.75 1.52 5.77 5.77 890-E-63 185.20 187.70 2.50 2.17 21.20 21.20 890-E-65 185.40 188.15 2.75 2.11 28.59 28.59 890-E-66 201.30 204.50 3.20 2.26 18.09 18.09 890-E-76 119.50 121.15 1.65 1.50 0.39 0.39 890-E-82 197.60 205.10 7.50 5.75 16.29 12.57 900-E-01 216.30 218.05 1.75 1.52 1.10 1.10 900-E-70 80.65 82.20 1.55 1.50 0.24 0.24 900-E-71 93.50 97.00 3.50 3.03 39.41 39.41 900-E-73 143.55 145.50 1.95 1.49 8.26 8.26 * high assays are cut to 140 gAu/t

Table 2 - List of Significant Drilling Results - Mishi

Section Hole

No. From

(m) To

(m) Corelength

(m) True Width

(m) Grade

(gAu/Tonne) Cut Grade

(45gAu/Tonne) 3000 E BC17-191 118.0 152.0 34.0 29.8 2.63 1.95 3000 E including 121.0 128.0 7.0 6.1 4.21 4.21 3000 E BC17-194 36.5 39.0 2.5 2.2 6.47 6.47 3000 E BC17-192 122.5 124.5 2.0 1.8 1.94 1.94 3000 E BC17-193 61.0 65.0 4.0 3.6 2.02 2.02 2975 E BC17-187 131.0 150.0 19.0 16.9 1.11 1.11 2975 E BC17-188 94.0 102.0 8.0 7.3 3.42 3.42 2975 E including 94.0 98.0 4.0 3.6 4.80 4.80 2975 E BC17-189 47.0 73.0 26.0 23.3 1.12 1.12 2975 E including 64.5 67.0 2.5 2.2 3.76 3.76 2975 E BC17-190 12.0 17.0 5.0 4.5 1.67 1.67 2950 E BC17-131 22.0 25.5 3.5 3.2 0.40 0.40 2950 E BC17-130 12.0 38.0 26.0 24.0 0.45 0.45 2950 E BC17-129 45.9 58.0 12.1 10.9 0.71 0.71 2950 E BC17-127 85.5 101.0 15.5 14.0 0.95 0.95 2950 E BC17-126 97.0 112.5 15.5 13.9 1.54 1.54 2950 E BC17-125 135.0 152.0 17.0 15.1 0.53 0.53 2950 E BC17-128 37.0 60.0 23.0 21.0 1.49 1.49 2950 E including 50.0 60.0 10.0 9.3 2.90 2.90 2925 E BC17-124 4.5 5.0 0.5 0.5 0.53 0.53 2925 E BC17-123 15.0 22.0 7.0 6.3 2.60 2.60 2925 E BC17-122 42.5 56.0 13.5 12.6 2.49 2.49 2925 E BC17-121 50.5 59.0 8.5 7.8 2.17 2.17 2925 E BC17-120 77.0 91.0 14.0 13.1 1.47 1.47 2925 E BC16-04 234.5 245.0 10.5 8.9 0.58 0.58 2925 E including 242.9 245.0 2.1 1.8 1.25 1.25 2925 E BC16-03 169.0 170.2 1.2 1.1 1.10 1.10 2925 E BC16-02 100.5 112.2 11.7 10.5 2.73 2.73 2925 E including 100.5 106.1 5.6 5.0 3.74 3.74 2925 E BC17-119 131.0 148.5 17.5 15.5 3.08 3.08 2900 E BC16-08 234.0 245.5 11.5 10.7 0.62 0.62 2900 E BC17-118 10.5 12.5 2.0 1.8 0.32 0.32 2900 E BC17-117 18.0 24.5 6.5 5.9 0.50 0.50 2900 E BC17-116 18.0 29.5 11.5 10.6 0.94 0.94 2900 E BC17-115 63.0 68.0 5.0 4.7 1.10 1.10 2900 E BC17-114 56.0 75.5 19.5 17.8 1.10 1.10 2900 E BC16-07 167.8 182.2 14.4 12.9 2.41 2.41 2900 E including 172.0 176.5 4.5 4.0 5.12 5.12 2900 E BC17-113 127.5 146.5 19.0 17.7 3.85 3.48 2900 E BC16-06 95.9 111.4 15.5 14.0 1.17 1.17 2900 E including 104.0 110.2 6.2 5.6 1.98 1.98 2875 E BC16-11 195.0 199.5 4.5 4.1 2.56 2.56 2875 E BC17-112 21.0 25.7 4.7 4.1 0.74 0.74 2875 E BC17-111 42.0 50.5 8.5 7.7 1.24 1.24 2875 E BC17-110 68.3 73.2 4.9 4.5 0.49 0.49 2875 E BC17-109 65.5 70.0 4.5 4.3 1.49 1.49 2875 E BC17-108 117.0 156.4 39.4 36.6 1.14 1.14 2875 E including 153.0 156.4 3.4 3.2 2.54 2.54 2875 E BC16-12 239.8 244.5 4.7 4.1 1.00 1.00 2875 E BC16-10 89.5 113.5 24.0 22.1 2.14 2.14 2875 E including 105.5 113.5 8.0 7.4 3.80 3.80 2850 E BC17-147 60.0 90.0 30.0 27.6 1.54 1.54 2850 E BC17-150 17.0 18.0 1.0 0.9 1.12 1.12 2850 E BC17-149 25.9 49.0 23.1 20.1 0.50 0.50 2850 E BC17-148 43.5 58.0 14.5 13.4 0.37 0.37 2850 E BC17-146 49.0 51.6 2.6 2.6 0.18 0.18 2850 E BC17-145 123.0 128.9 5.9 5.4 0.75 0.75 2825 E BC17-139 112.0 125.5 13.5 12.3 1.91 1.91 2825 E BC17-144 29.0 30.0 1.0 0.9 1.28 1.28 2825 E BC17-143 31.0 43.5 12.5 11.3 0.50 0.50 2825 E BC17-142 118.5 124.5 6.0 5.5 0.71 0.71 2825 E BC17-141 79.0 80.0 1.0 0.9 1.20 1.20 2825 E BC17-140 82.0 92.0 10.0 9.2 0.83 0.83 2825 E BC17-138 134.7 163.0 28.3 24.7 0.52 0.52 2800 E BC16-13 120.0 124.0 4.0 3.6 1.07 1.07 2800 E BC16-13 133.0 154.0 21.0 18.9 1.22 1.22 2800 E BC17-137 7.4 8.0 0.6 0.6 0.96 0.96 2800 E BC17-136 12.5 32.5 20.0 18.5 0.40 0.40 2800 E BC17-135 50.0 55.0 5.0 4.5 1.92 1.92 2800 E BC17-134 53.0 75.0 22.0 19.9 1.06 1.06 2800 E BC17-133 95.0 103.5 8.5 7.7 0.75 0.75 2800 E BC17-132 104.5 120.0 15.5 13.8 0.55 0.55 2800 E BC16-14 172.0 176.0 4.0 3.6 1.84 1.84 2775 E BC17-174 53.0 68.0 15.0 14.18 1.38 1.38 2775 E including 60.0 64.0 4.0 3.6 3.00 3.00 2775 E BC17-172 76.0 97.0 21.0 18.8 2.52 2.52 2775 E including 76.0 79.5 3.5 3.1 11.87 11.87 2775 E BC17-177 21.0 21.5 0.5 0.5 1.72 1.72 2775 E BC17-176 18.5 23.5 5.0 5.0 0.85 0.85 2775 E BC17-173 79.0 92.5 13.5 12.1 0.73 0.73 2775 E including 79.0 83.0 4.0 3.6 1.35 1.35 2775 E BC17-170 130.0 144.0 14.0 13.4 1.03 1.03 2775 E BC17-169 141.0 152.5 11.5 10.7 1.75 1.75 2775 E BC17-171 138.0 149.0 11.0 10.6 0.58 0.58 2750 E BC17-182 85.5 88.0 2.5 2.3 1.44 1.44 2750 E BC17-181 80.5 85.0 4.5 4.1 0.83 0.83 2750 E BC17-178 130.5 143.5 13.0 11.9 2.38 2.38 2750 E including 130.5 134.5 4.0 3.7 4.80 8.80 2750 E BC17-186 13.5 14.0 0.5 0.5 0.60 0.60 2750 E BC17-185 18.5 24.0 5.5 5.0 0.73 0.73 2750 E BC17-184 9.0 12.0 3.0 3.0 0.11 0.11 2750 E BC17-183 28.0 34.0 6.0 5.6 1.31 1.31 2750 E BC17-180 134.0 141.5 7.5 6.9 2.13 2.13 2750 E BC17-179 128.5 138.0 9.5 8.9 3.00 3.00 2725 E BC17-195 124.0 135.0 11.0 9.7 0.60 0.60 2725 E BC17-197 126.5 130.0 3.5 3.1 4.10 4.10 2725 E BC17-196 125.5 133.0 7.5 6.7 2.66 2.66 2725 E BC17-199 77.0 86.5 9.5 8.6 1.92 1.92 2725 E BC17-198 82.0 87.0 5.0 4.5 4.93 4.93 2725 E BC17-200 43.5 47.0 3.5 3.3 5.18 5.18 2625 E BC16-15 158.0 162.0 4.0 3.6 1.30 1.30 2575 E BC16-16 201.5 203.5 2.0 1.8 1.60 1.60 2400 E BC16-18 280.4 284.5 4.1 3.5 1.80 1.80 2400 E BC16-17 193.0 204.5 11.5 10.0 0.74 0.74 2400 E including 202.0 204.5 2.5 2.2 2.44 2.44 2200 E BC16-20 213.0 218.5 5.5 4.9 0.49 0.49 2200 E BC16-19 198.5 208.5 10.0 9.2 0.79 0.79 2200 E including 198.5 200.5 2.0 1.8 2.83 2.83 2000 E BC16-23 264.0 267.0 3.0 2.6 2.21 2.21 2000 E BC16-22 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.9 1.88 1.88 2000 E BC16-21 121.8 123.0 1.2 1.1 3.89 3.89 1900 E BC16-65 213.0 215.0 2.0 1.8 3.98 3.98 1900 E BC16-56 173.0 194.0 21.0 18.3 0.41 0.41 1900 E BC16-05 4.5 7.5 3.0 2.8 1.88 1.88 1900 E BC16-09 71.0 84.0 13.0 13.0 0.50 0.50 1900 E BC16-54 7.2 11.5 4.3 4.0 0.16 0.16 1900 E BC16-01 19.0 20.0 1.0 1.0 1.60 1.60 1800 E BC16-29 300.0 339.5 39.5 38.6 0.64 0.64 1800 E including 302.0 304.0 2.0 2.0 2.22 2.22 1800 E BC16-105 68.0 70.0 2.0 1.8 2.34 2.34 1800 E BC16-28 229.0 242.0 13.0 12.8 2.08 2.08 1800 E BC16-27 154.5 162.0 7.5 6.5 1.26 1.26 1800 E BC16-24 39.5 41.0 1.5 1.5 9.45 9.45 1800 E BC16-26 81.5 83.5 2.0 1.8 1.21 1.21 1800 E BC16-25 116.0 118.0 2.0 2.0 1.08 1.08 1800 E BC16-25 4.0 12.5 8.5 7.8 1.62 1.62 1750 E BC17-161 0.0 NSA NSA 1750 E BC17-160 4.2 9.0 4.8 4.4 0.56 0.56 1750 E BC17-159 28.0 50.0 22.0 19.8 0.56 0.56 1750 E BC17-158 29.0 42.0 13.0 11.4 1.51 1.51 1750 E BC17-157 100.5 134.8 34.3 31.6 1.10 1.10 1750 E including 100.5 105.5 5.0 4.6 2.72 2.72 1750 E BC17-156 109.5 134.0 24.5 21.9 0.91 0.91 1750 E including 115.5 123.5 8.0 7.3 1.77 1.77 1750 E including 190.0 197.8 7.8 7.3 2.57 2.57 1750 E BC17-155 141.0 197.8 56.8 53.4 0.67 0.67 1700 E BC16-73 114.0 130.0 16.0 15.9 0.44 0.44 1700 E BC16-80 316.0 330.0 14.0 13.8 4.26 4.26 1700 E including 320.5 328.5 8.0 7.9 6.57 6.57 1700 E BC16-104 364.5 371.5 7.0 6.6 0.23 0.23 1700 E BC16-72 77.0 95.5 18.5 16.4 0.77 0.77 1700 E BC16-71 4.1 25.0 20.9 18.9 0.32 0.32 1700 E BC17-154 41.0 45.0 4.0 4.0 0.47 0.47 1700 E BC17-153 28.0 38.0 10.0 9.2 0.91 0.91 1700 E BC17-152 8.0 33.0 25.0 23.0 0.89 0.89 1700 E including 25.5 33.0 7.5 6.9 1.38 1.38 1700 E BC17-151 181.0 215.5 34.5 32.9 1.89 1.89 1700 E including 181.0 204.0 23.0 21.9 2.49 2.49 1700 E BC16-69 102.0 104.5 2.5 2.4 0.86 0.86 1700 E BC16-77 114.5 119.0 4.5 4.0 1.30 1.30 1650 E BC17-168 15.0 16.0 1.0 1.0 0.44 0.44 1650 E BC17-167 6.0 17.0 11.0 10.2 0.37 0.37 1650 E BC17-166 42.0 54.0 12.0 11.0 0.63 0.63 1650 E BC17-165 55.5 59.5 4.0 3.6 0.47 0.47 1650 E BC17-164 89.0 123.0 34.0 31.3 0.60 0.60 1650 E BC17-163 111.0 115.0 4.0 3.7 1.29 1.29 1650 E BC17-162 163.0 166.0 3.0 2.8 0.73 0.73 1600 E BC16-32 152.4 163.0 10.6 9.5 0.33 0.33 1600 E BC16-31 84.5 86.0 1.5 1.5 1.32 1.32 1600 E BC16-85 336.2 342.0 5.8 5.8 2.62 2.62 1600 E BC16-30 127.0 128.5 1.5 1.5 1.17 1.17 1600 E BC16-103 379.0 418.6 39.6 36.2 0.55 0.55 1600 E including 410.0 418.6 8.6 7.8 1.48 1.48 1600 E BC16-33 104.0 106.0 2.0 1.8 2.56 2.56 1500 E BC16-89 108.0 109.0 1.0 1.0 1.16 1.16 1500 E BC16-81 140.0 143.0 3.0 2.8 2.10 2.10 1500 E BC16-84 87.0 97.1 10.1 10.1 0.87 0.87 1500 E including 94.0 97.1 3.1 3.1 1.69 1.69 1500 E BC16-83 8.0 12.0 4.0 4.0 0.74 0.74 1500 E BC16-82 85.5 89.0 3.5 3.2 0.41 0.41 1400 E BC16-36 80.0 82.0 2.0 1.8 0.68 0.68 1400 E BC16-90 431.5 441.0 9.5 8.7 3.49 3.24 1400 E including 431.5 434.6 3.1 3.1 10.18 9.43 1400 E BC16-90 377.0 385.0 8.0 7.1 2.50 2.50 1400 E including 377.0 379.6 2.6 2.6 7.26 7.26 1400 E BC16-35 62.0 75.0 13.0 12.0 0.33 0.33 1400 E BC16-37 107.0 110.0 3.0 2.7 2.17 2.17

