Wesdome to Announce 2017 First Quarter Financial Results May 3, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces that the Company intends to release its first quarter 2017 financial results after market close on May 3, 2017. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company's website at www.wesdome.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 4, 2017 at 10:00 am ET. Wesdome invites participants to join the call using the following details:

Wesdome Gold Mines is in its 30th year of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is being explored and evaluated to be developed in the appropriate gold price environment. The Company has approximately 133 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO."

