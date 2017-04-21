Mario Lopez of Extra Entertainment News to Host MOTOR TREND Certified Launch Event at Wesley Chapel Nissan on April 22

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Wesley Chapel Nissan has been selected to be the only dealership in the Tampa/Orlando area able to certify its new and pre-owned vehicles with the exclusive MOTOR TREND Certified designation. MOTOR TREND Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the new and pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded, and backed by a MOTOR TREND Certified seal of approval, plus comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare.

MOTOR TREND Certified Dealers are carefully selected and appointed based on their focus on quality and a positive customer experience. They must have a history of excellent customer reviews and outstanding service. MOTOR TREND certification allows Wesley Chapel Nissan to offer MOTOR TREND Certified Pre-Owned vehicles and MOTOR TREND Certified Service, in the Tampa/Orlando area.

Wesley Chapel Nissan will celebrate their official launch with a special event featuring Emmy award-winning TV host Mario Lopez at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Wesley Chapel Nissan. Lopez is best known as the host of Extra, a daily entertainment news show, as well as the nationally syndicated On With Mario radio program and the CBS show Candy Crush.

"The MOTOR TREND name is synonymous with automotive excellence," said Jay Rosario, Dealer Principal. "At Wesley Chapel Nissan, we pride ourselves on offering our customers outstanding value, and being named the only MOTOR TREND Certified Dealer in our market is not only an honor, but is clear evidence that we are achieving our objectives".

Steve Richards, Vice President of the MOTOR TREND Certified Program, said "Wesley Chapel Nissan's commitment to its customers is one of many reasons why they were selected to be the exclusive MOTOR TREND Certified Dealer in the Tampa area. They join the select group of MTC dealers across the country who MOTOR TREND has identified the best dealers in the US. We are very excited to have them join this elite group."

Wesley Chapel Nissan began offering MOTOR TREND Certified vehicles in April 2017 at 28519 SR 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543. For more information on Wesley Chapel Nissan, please visit http://www.wesleychapelnissan.com.

For more information on the MOTOR TREND Certified Program, please visit http://www.motortrendcertified.com.

About EasyCare®

EasyCare's mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it's protecting the dealerships' customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 7 million customers. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a "MOTOR TREND Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers, in addition to a full suite of training programs, management development, and proprietary software. For more information, please visit www.easycare.com.

About MOTOR TREND

MOTOR TREND, a media brand of TEN: The Enthusiast Network, was founded in 1949 and is internationally recognized as one of the leading names in the automotive category. The MOTOR TREND brand is composed of Motor Trend magazine; the award-winning website MotorTrend.com; the Motor Trend OnDemand subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, Motor Trend Auto Shows; Motor Trend Audio; Motor Trend en Español; Motor Trend India; and the renowned Motor Trend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, Truck of the Year, Person of the Year, and Best Driver's Car awards programs.

About TEN: The Enthusiast Network

TEN: The Enthusiast Network is the world's premier transmedia network of enthusiast brands, such as MOTOR TREND, AUTOMOBILE, HOT ROD, SURFER, TRANSWORLD SKATEBOARDING, and GRINDTV. With more than 60 websites, 50 publications, 50 annual events, the Motor Trend OnDemand subscription video-on-demand service, as well as the world's largest automotive and action/adventure sports media platforms, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136559/Images/mtrend-39e35989d5bd911695f1b111cea0d5ff.jpg