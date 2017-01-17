West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("WFT"): Notice of Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - West Fraser (TSX: WFT) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial:

1-866-225-0198 (Toll-free North America)

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ted Seraphim, President and CEO.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States.

West Fraser shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol: "WFT".