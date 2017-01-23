West Kirkland Mining Inc. Retains Alpha Advisory for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - West Kirkland Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE:WKM) ("West Kirkland" or the "Company") announces today that it has retained Alpha Advisory Services Inc., ("Alpha"), to provide investor relations and consulting services.

Alpha will receive a monthly retainer of $5,000. The Company will also issue, as compensation to Alpha, an option to purchase 200,000 common shares for a period of two years, vesting over a period of twelve months at an exercise price of $0.10 cents. These stock options are governed by the approved Stock Option Plan of the Company and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The objective of the contract with Alpha Advisory is to grow the Company's following and contacts as it expands gold exploration and development work on the Hasbrouck Project in Nevada.

About Alpha Advisory Services Inc.

Alpha Advisory Services Inc. provides investor relations services and corporate development advice to junior mining companies with strong technical teams and attractive projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Robert Bruggeman, the principal consultant for Alpha, has over twenty years' experience in equity research, proprietary trading, institutional equity sales, and corporate strategy. His expertise spans from engineering to corporate finance and he is both a licensed professional engineer and a CFA charter holder.

About West Kirkland Mining Inc.

West Kirkland owns a 75% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project in Tonopah, Nevada. A Pre- Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment with construction-level drawings and all federal and state permits for the phase-one Three Hills Mine provide an advanced project with the potential for expansion from current drilling.

West Kirkland is in progress with a drill program at Hasbrouck.

West Kirkland also holds a 60% interest in the open pit heap-leach TUG Gold Project in Utah in Joint Venture with Newmont.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding proposed exploration activities. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, recent market volatility; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2016 for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, a copy of which may be accessed through the Company's page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

