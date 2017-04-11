West Mountain Environmental Executes Letter of Intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - West Mountain Environmental Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:WMT) is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with the Walker McNeil Group of Companies ("WMGOC") of Calgary, Alberta. Under the terms of the LOI WMGOC will invest up to CDN$14 million in the Company with CDN$7.0 million to be invested within the next 90 days.

The LOI provides for the purchase by WMGOC of 50 million common shares of WMT from treasury at a price of $0.05 per share for total proceeds of CDN$2.5 million concurrently with the purchase by WMGOC of secured convertible debentures in the amount of CDN$4.5 million. The conversion price of the secured convertible debentures will be CDN$0.05 resulting in a maximum of 90 million common shares of WMT being issuable upon conversion. A total 140 million of common share purchase warrants will be attached to common shares and the convertible debentures, exercisable at $0.05 per warrant. The proceeds from the exercise of all the warrants, if exercised, would be CDN$7 million. The warrants will expire 24-months after closing.

Proceeds from the equity issue and secured convertible debentures are intended to be partially used to repay the Convertible Bond held by Jereh Energy Services Corporation ("Jereh") now totalling approximately CDN$4.25 million. The remainder are intended to be used for general working capital as the Company pursues its business plan in China.

The investment by WMGOC is subject to due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreements between WMT and WMGOC and satisfactory settlement arrangements being reached with Jereh.

About West Mountain

West Mountain is an established Canadian environmental solutions company specializing in the thermal treatment of a variety of hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Through its subsidiaries it employs a unique indirectly heated, closed loop technology that allows it to extract even the most hazardous contaminants from soil and industrial sludge converting much of it into reusable oil and synthetic natural gas that it uses to sustain the process. This methodology offers significant opportunity for greenhouse gas reduction over traditional hazardous waste destruction technologies. The Company's management team maintains expertise in hazardous waste management and contaminated site remediation with experience spanning North America and 15 countries internationally.

About Walker McNeil Group of Companies

Walker McNeil Group of Companies is a Canadian-based consortium that is currently acquiring best- in-class technologies and intellectual property, various industry experts, oil & Gas producing assets and international partners. WMGOC is aggressively pursuing a diversified strategic plan to develop the group of companies' concept through direct ownership positions in a variety of divisions, operating companies, technologies, engineering firms and international partnerships.

