West Mountain Environmental in Dispute with Chinese Customer

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - West Mountain Environmental Corp. (the "Company" or "WMT") (TSX VENTURE:WMT) received notice that a lawsuit had been filed against it by Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology, Co. Ltd. claiming that the Company has failed to deliver the TPS unit in a timeframe that was agreed. As a result a Chinese Court ordered that WMT's bank accounts be frozen until a hearing is held on March 27th, 2017 in Shanghai. Refer to the Company's news release of October 19, 2016 for additional information regarding the underlying commercial transaction.

WMT is vigorously defending the claim and preparing a counterclaim. The Company's Chinese legal counsel believes the claim has no merit and is very optimistic that the Court ordered bank account freeze will be lifted and the claim will be dismissed once all the information is presented.

About West Mountain

West Mountain is an established Canadian environmental solutions company specializing in the thermal treatment of a variety of hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Through its subsidiaries it employs a unique indirectly heated, closed loop technology that allows it to extract even the most hazardous contaminants from soil and industrial sludge converting much of it into reusable oil and synthetic natural gas that it uses to sustain the process. This methodology offers significant opportunity for greenhouse gas reduction over traditional hazardous waste destruction technologies. The Company's management team maintains expertise in hazardous waste management and contaminated site remediation with experience spanning North America and 15 countries internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

