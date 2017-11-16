WestBond Enterprises Corporation: Director Resignation

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX VENTURE:WBE) announces that David Mills has resigned as a Director effective November 16, 2017 in order to concentrate on family matters.

We are grateful for the years of service Mr. Mills has given to WestBond.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.