November 16, 2017 20:22 ET

WestBond Enterprises Corporation: Director Resignation

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX VENTURE:WBE) announces that David Mills has resigned as a Director effective November 16, 2017 in order to concentrate on family matters.

We are grateful for the years of service Mr. Mills has given to WestBond.

