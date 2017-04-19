Westcon-Comstor Adds Servion Contact Center-as-a-Service Solutions to Cloud Portfolio

ServCloud brings enterprise-class security, scalability, and enhanced customer experience opportunity to Cisco solution providers

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Westcon-Comstor has signed an agreement to carry Servion's ServCloud hosted Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS), available through its BlueSky marketplace. BlueSky is an innovative cloud and service management platform that includes a marketplace, analytics and other capabilities to help partners promote and grow their cloud businesses.

Powered by Cisco Systems' Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution, ServCloud is the only enterprise-grade CCaaS offering end-to-end capabilities across voice and multi-channel interactions.

Cloud-based contact center solutions are expected to increase 23.6% compounded annually, reaching $15.67 billion in total market size by 2021, providing solution providers with a high-growth, high-demand solution to take to their customers.

The addition of Servion's ServCloud enables Comstor solution providers to add a recurring revenue opportunity in a high-growth market to their services portfolio, further solidifying their reputation as trusted business and IT advisors with customers.

"Businesses are moving towards more omnichannel communications by engaging customers in a variety of ways -- voice, email, chat, social media and more. It's the perfect time for solution providers to talk to customers about better managing all the incoming data and analyzing the customer journey," said Matt Karst, senior director of Cloud at Westcon-Comstor. "As a hosted solution, ServCloud allows solution providers to enter the CCaaS space with minimal investment and ramp-up time."

Accelerate Cloud Sales with Next-Gen Customer Experience Management

Westcon-Comstor's BlueSky platform and cloud capabilities help solution providers transform their businesses while promoting and delivering a wide variety of private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, including a number of Cisco-branded and Cisco-powered services including Servion.

"We strongly believe in Comstor's distribution leadership and expertise in the contact center market," said Ashish Koul, senior vice president and general manager, Americas, Servion Global Solutions. "ServCloud presents an excellent new-business opportunity for Westcon-Comstor's large network of channel partners and we will work closely with them to identify and enable solution providers focused on strengthening customer experience strategies."

About Servion

Servion enables business transformation for enterprises in the area of customer experience management (CEM). Servion is a platforms-led systems integrator focused on strengthening customer experience strategies by automating and integrating customer interaction channels. Servion's IP platforms -- ServDesignSM, ServIntuitSM, ServInsightsSM, ServCloudTM, and ServCareSM -- help enterprises to harness the true value of their CX investments and build effective customer engagement hubs.

Over the past two decades, Servion has evolved from being a single channel (voice) interaction expert to being an industry pioneer in omnichannel customer experience. Managing over 10 billion customer interactions annually across 60 countries in 6 continents, Servion empowers enterprises to address both traditional and millennial expectations.

By harnessing a gamut of technologies from mature technologies such as Telephony, Workforce Optimization and IVR to emerging technologies -- Natural Language Processing, AI, Robotic Process Automation, Customer Journey Analytics, and Machine Learning, Servion enables enterprises to match their brand promise to their customer experience.

For more information, visit http://www.servion.com.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor (WestconGroup Inc.) is a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Security, Collaboration, Networking and Data Center. The company is transforming the technology supply chain through its capabilities in Cloud, Global Deployment and Services. Westcon-Comstor combines expert technical and market knowledge with industry-leading partner enablement programs. Westcon-Comstor delivers results together through its deep partner relationships. The company goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.