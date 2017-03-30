Westcon-Comstor Brings Embrava UCC Office Productivity Tools to N.A. Solution Providers

New agreement helps channel partners deliver communications solutions that better manage the conflicting demands of today's 'always on' work environments

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Embrava, an office productivity company, has enlisted the support of Westcon-Comstor to broaden its reach and accelerate sales within the technology channel. The addition of Embrava's Blynclight and Lumena product lines to the Westcon-Comstor Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Solutions Practice enables technology resellers to improve their customers' productivity and optimize business workflow.

Embrava's Blynclight status lights and Lumena headsets automatically sync to Skype for Business/Lync, Cisco Jabber, Ring Central, Cisco Finesse, Skype and CounterPath Bria. Combined with Embrava's enterprise-grade software, solution providers can now more effectively combat the productivity challenges in the workplace of the future by reducing interruptions and enhancing employee productivity. Studies indicate that up to 28 percent of a typical worker's day is plagued by interruptions, costing companies more than two hours of productivity per person each day.

Embrava is available through Westcon-Comstor's Unified Communications and Collaboration Practice, which helps both solution providers and vendors by offering vendor-authorized training programs, business-extending lifecycle and professional services, and future-forward enablement tools.

"Westcon-Comstor continually looks for new and innovative products to complement our UCC solutions in multi-vendor environments. Embrava's proven technologies integrate with many leading UCC platforms, helping our customers build more complete, profitable solutions and ultimately reduce employee distractions," said Barat Dickman, vice president and general manager of the Westcon-Comstor UCC Solutions Practice.

Full Support for Unified Communication-as-a-Service Solutions

The Westcon-Comstor UCC Practice supports the Embrava Partner Program by recruiting and enabling partners to manage demonstration and beta programs, and provide sales and presales support to solution providers. With a unique physical and digital distribution network, the Westcon-Comstor UCC Practice extends solution providers' global reach while providing the local expertise to successfully navigate worldwide opportunities.

The Practice also helps solution providers and vendors grow via vendor-authorized training programs, business-extending lifecycle and professional services, and future-forward enablement tools. The Westcon-Comstor UCC Practice maintains a strong portfolio of technology-leading and emerging vendors along with Cisco's Collaboration Architecture product set for the solutions end users need to connect, create and evolve.

"Westcon-Comstor's channel-centric focus and flexible, collaborative approach made the company a natural fit to help accelerate our channel sales," said Maurizio Fragasso, head of Global Channels at Embrava. "In addition, their expertise and experience make them a true leader in UCC solutions distribution. We look forward to working with them to cultivate, capture and keep new business opportunities."

About Embrava

Embrava is an Office Productivity company, offering key products through its Status as a Platform™, approach to enhance worker productivity in the workplace of the future, delivering enterprise-grade solutions to help today's information workers better manage their time in the workplace of the future -- improving focus, reducing distractions and interruptions, and increasing productivity.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor (WestconGroup Inc.) is a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Security, Collaboration, Networking and Data Center. The company is transforming the technology supply chain through its capabilities in Cloud, Global Deployment and Services. Westcon-Comstor combines expert technical and market knowledge with industry-leading partner enablement programs. Westcon-Comstor delivers results together through its deep partner relationships. The company goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.