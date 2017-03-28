Westcon-Comstor Delivers Amazon Web Services Distribution, Plus Enablement and Financing Programs in Canada

Expanded relationship builds on successful reseller programs in Asia Pacific region

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Westcon-Comstor is now offering Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud services in Canada as an AWS Value Added Distributor. The expansion is part of the distributor's ongoing commitment to provide solution providers with high-demand, high-growth cloud opportunities for their customers.

The agreement builds on Westcon-Comstor's successful work as an AWS Value Added Distributor in Asia Pacific. Canadian solution providers (resellers, system integrators, service providers, etc.) using the distributor's BlueSky cloud and service management platform also benefit from a broad set of leading services and capabilities including an analytics engine that provides visibility into cloud usage and cost, asset optimization recommendations as well as simplified billing.

As part of this expanded regional agreement, Westcon-Comstor extends its expertise in guiding solution providers to craft successful cloud go-to-market strategies and programs to the AWS arena. Westcon-Comstor Canada's enablement solutions for AWS are designed to help solution providers identify and close AWS opportunities, as well as provide special financing programs for recurring revenue and other billing models favored by cloud consumers. Westcon-Comstor is also helping customers extend their cloud service capabilities with security and compliance assessment and migration and managed services.

"As business opportunities around hybrid IT environments continue to increase, so do the capabilities needed to deliver and support a wide variety of services around cloud-based solutions," said Dolph Westerbos, chief executive officer, Westcon-Comstor. "Westcon-Comstor has the portfolio, expertise and experience to help our customers drive growth through the creation of multi-vendor solutions that leverage AWS's portfolio of cloud services."

Westcon-Comstor's BlueSky platform and cloud capabilities helps its customers transform their businesses while delivering unprecedented visibility into their customers' entire services lifecycle.

"Westcon-Comstor has been an invaluable partner to us, providing training and enablement programs as well as access to best-in-class cloud technologies and services. Their support has accelerated our ability to help customers move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications as business needs change," said Dan Silverman at Telanet Canada, a leading UCC and cloud-based telephony solution provider.

To learn more about the Westcon-Comstor's Amazon Web Services distribution and enablement programs, please contact us at askcloud@westconcomstor.com.

