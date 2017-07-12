Westcore Energy Ltd. Announces Joint Venture Agreement at Flaxcombe

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Westcore Energy Ltd. ("Westcore" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:WTR) announces that it has entered into a joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn") (TSX VENTURE:SMI) to develop two sections of land (with each company contributing one section) near Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan. Under the terms of the Agreement, each of Westcore and Saturn shall have a 50% working interest in both sections.

These Flaxcombe assets are located 30 km west of Kindersley, Saskatchewan and are contiguous with Westcore's existing land package at Flaxcombe. Westcore, in conjunction with Saturn, is currently reviewing available 3-D seismic with the intention of completing an initial re-entry program on one of the existing wells on the properties or a new drill program on the properties in 2017.

Additionally, Westcore announces that it has entered into a working interest agreement with Saturn on the recompletion of an existing well on Westcore's land at Flaxcombe. Under the terms of this agreement, Saturn will bear 100% of the costs to bring the well on production in exchange for a 50% interest in the production from the well. It is anticipated that work will commence on the recompletion in the near future.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; commodity prices; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.