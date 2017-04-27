Westell Technologies to Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Westell Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ : WSTL) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:00 am in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

