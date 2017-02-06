Western Areas Announces Nickel Intersected in First Prospect Drilling at Cosmos Complex

PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) -

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) (Company) is very pleased to announce the return of nickel grade intercepts from its first ever phase of RC and RC pre-collar drilling at the Neptune prospect within the Cosmos Nickel Complex (Cosmos). The RC drilling, and subsequent diamond coring programme is planned to confirm the first of a series of electromagnetic anomalies in the Neptune area, identified from a geophysical survey completed in 2016.

Key highlights include:

65m interval of ultramafic-hosted, disseminated sulphides containing 0.82% nickel (from 68m), including 17m at 1.33% nickel within drill-hole WCD003;

A secondary interval within the same drill hole (WCD003) of 13m at 1.11% nickel (from 177m) including an elevated zone of 3m at 2.76% nickel;

Down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey of WD003 underway in order to define further drilling targets;

Confirmation that the cumulate ultramafic sequence hosting the Prospero/Tapinos deposit continues south into the Neptune prospect target area; and

Diamond core tails (on existing RC pre-collars) to commence this quarter, along with a new diamond core hole to twin the WCD003 intersection.

Western Areas Managing Director, Dan Lougher, commented that the results for the first phase of drilling at Neptune are especially encouraging.

"Although drilling is at an early stage, the intersection of nickel sulphides at shallow depth in the first phase of drilling at Neptune is a strong endorsement of targeting this area and clearly confirms our view of the prospectivity of the Cosmos district. The substantial exploration opportunities at Cosmos, including largely untested prospects such as Neptune, were a key part of our acquisition rationale."

"We await the outcome of further geophysical surveying, and the completion of the diamond core tails. We have the drill rigs and budget available to quickly accelerate the rate of drilling at this new target as required," said Mr Lougher.

"Neptune is an area that the prior owners of Cosmos were never able to drill test, and I would like to acknowledge the mutual cooperation and relationships which have been developed between the Tjiwarl traditional owners and Western Areas that have allowed us to access the area," said Mr Lougher.

Assay results (Table 1) have been returned for all holes. Significantly WCD003 returned a number of mineralised intervals, tabulated below, including an upper zone of 17m @ 1.33% Ni from 100m and a lower interval of 13m @ 1.11%Ni from 177m, including 3m @ 2.76%Ni from 184m down-hole depth.

The intersection of nickel sulphides, as well as confirmation that the cumulate ultramafic sequence hosting the Prospero/Tapinos deposit continues south into the Neptune prospect target area, is an extremely positive result. The nature of the drilling (predominantly RC pre-collars) and broad spacing of the holes means further work (particularly completion of the diamond core tails and subsequent DHEM) is required to fully understand the context of the current mineralised intercepts.

The Neptune area lies to the south of the Prospero high grade nickel deposit and is interpreted to contain the highest volume of cumulate ultramafics in the Cosmos nickel belt. A moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey completed by the Company identified a number of high priority anomalies and these, along with nickel sulphides identified in historic drilling, are the focus for the exploration program. The initial drilling commenced in the northern area of the prospect following statutory approvals to access the northern areas of Lake Miranda. The Neptune drilling is the first work completed in this area in modern times and is a testament to the Company's strong commitment to work with the Tjiwarl traditional owners in order to collaboratively access this area.

COSMOS (Neptune) - Exploration Results - 1m split sampling HOLEID Intervals Width (m) Ni % FROM (m) WCD003 10 0.91 58 And 65 0.82 68 including 3 1.21 59 including 17 1.33 100 Including 1 1.22 121 And 13 1.11 177 Including 3 2.76 184 And 1 0.82 220 And 3 1.02 236

Table 1: Assay results of 1m composite samples for WCD003

Further Details

A total of eight RC holes and pre-collars for 2,003m were completed just prior to the end of the December 2016, tabulated below. Given the locality's proximity to Lake Miranda, Western Areas planned for water flows to impact the final depths of the RC holes, and accordingly only one hole (WCC002A) effectively tested the interpreted contact. As such, the remaining holes have been pre-collared for diamond core tails that are planned to be completed this quarter.

HOLE ID Easting Northing RL_Mine EOH

Depth (m)

Actual/

Planned Type DIP Azimuth Comments WCC001 261136 6939351 460 214/420 RC -70 270 Pre-collar completed WCD001 261212 6939002 460 256/550 RC/DD -70 270 Pre-collar completed WCC002 260800 6938532 460 22/240 RC -55 240 Hole abandoned WCC002A 260798 6938532 460 238/240 RC -55 240 Hole intersected the footwall contact at 126m. No visible sulphides. Lined with 40mm PVC for DHEM. WCD002 260990 6938299 460 286/420 RC/DD -70 270 Pre-collar completed WCD003 261074 6938480 460 321/420 RC/DD -70 270 Pre-collar completed WCD004 261554 6938485 460 226/750 RC/DD -60 270 Pre-collar completed WCD005 261524 6938942 460 232/780 RC/DD -65 270 Pre-collar completed WCD006 261510 6939290 460 208/700 RC/DD -55 270 Pre-collar completed

