Western Dermatology Consultants in Albuquerque Gets 'SPARKLING White' in Late April

The Western Dermatology Consultants team invites everyone to a spring open house and educational evening on April 28

ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Western Dermatology Consultants is welcoming anyone who wants to learn more about the cosmetic side of dermatology in Albuquerque to visit the Spa @ Western Dermatology on April 28. A meet-and-greet will reveal to attendees why the practice's dermatologists and their team put the "SPA" in "SPARKLING White" -- the name of this open-house event.

In addition to a chance to interact with a trio of board-certified dermatologists, guests can mingle with and talk to the physician assistants, registered nurses, and licensed estheticians who handle injections and other cosmetic treatments at the spa. Product representatives will also be on hand to explain the benefits of the available options.

The SPARKLING White event also gives attendees the opportunity to get a 15 percent discount on pre-paid procedures. Getting a DIAMOND ticket and successfully filling it out at the event entitles guests to trade it in for a 20 percent discount, as well as enter drawings for prizes.

In keeping with the theme, attendees are encouraged to dress all in white and add their own sparkle.

The SPARKLING White dermatology event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. In addition to the activities mentioned above, there will be live music and hors d'oeuvres to enjoy, door prizes for attendees, and complimentary skin assessments. These brief evaluations can help anyone looking for some direction in how best to approach their skin health and beauty. Armed with new knowledge, guests can get more information on the treatments and products that are best suited to their unique skin and ultimate aesthetic goals.

The Spa @ WDC is at 10151 Montgomery NE, suite A, building 1, in Albuquerque, NM. For more information about the event or spa, call (505) 855-9267. Click here to register.

As noted above, Western Dermatology Consultants is led by three board-certified dermatologists: Dr. Barbara L. Einhorn, Dr. Leslie A. Glass, and Dr. Sara A. Mills. The cosmetic treatments available include wrinkle-relaxing BOTOX® and Dysport®, a range of dermal fillers, laser hair removal, skin-tightening Thermage®, fat-reducing CoolSculpting®, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, facials, and more.

The practice also has a medical side to help patients dealing with everything from acne to dry skin to skin cancer.

To speak with a member of Western Dermatology Consultants team, call (505) 855-5503 or (505) 897-1313. Visit westerndermatology.com to find out more about the practice.