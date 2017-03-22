Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Support Agreements With Savanna Energy Services Corp. Shareholders

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) -

Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western") (TSX:WRG) advises that its proposed arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna") providing for the issuance of 0.85 of a Western common share and payment of $0.21 of cash for each Savanna common share has gained additional strong support from Savanna shareholders since its announcement. As of today, shareholders holding approximately 25% of the outstanding Savanna common shares have executed voting support agreements in favour of the Arrangement, or have indicated verbally to Western that they intend to vote in favour of the Arrangement. In addition, ongoing discussions between management and holders of a significant number of Savanna shares have been very well received, and as a result, management expects that additional support will be forthcoming.

Western continues to communicate that the Western offer is clearly the superior offer, as evidenced by it being 10.0% higher than the Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") offer, based on the closing prices of Western, Savanna, and Total on March 22, 2017, and that there are significant strategic benefits and synergies to be realized by Savanna shareholders in completing the Arrangement with Western, relative to the alternative proposal. Western appreciates the support of all shareholders who have come forward to support the Arrangement.

Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its division Horizon Drilling and in the United States through its wholly owned subsidiary Stoneham Drilling Corporation. In Canada, Western also provides well servicing through its division Eagle Well Servicing and provides oilfield rental services through its division Aero Rental Services.

