Western Energy Services Corp. Receives Termination Notice from Savanna

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) -

Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western") (TSX:WRG) announced today that it has received a notice of termination from Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna") of the arrangement agreement between Western and Savanna dated March 8, 2017, as amended on March 14, 2017 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Western is considering what remedies it may have in connection with Savanna's notice of termination or otherwise under the Arrangement Agreement.

Western's Annual and Special Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2017 will proceed as planned; however, in light of the receipt of the notice of termination, the formal shareholder vote on the issuance of common shares in connection with the arrangement will not take place.

