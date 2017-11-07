Western Forest Products Announces Closure of Englewood Train

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") today announced the closure of its Englewood logging train. This announcement is consistent with the Company's ongoing efforts to reduce costs and strengthen its competitiveness. Logs will be transported by truck at a lower cost to create efficiencies in the transportation of logs to its mills from northern Vancouver Island forestry operations.

At peak operations, the train employed 34 people. As a result of the closure of the train, these positions will be eliminated. The Company will work with its employees and union representatives to identify opportunities for the impacted employees to transition to other positions within its operations. Accordingly, the reduction in overall jobs is anticipated to be fewer than 15. As always, the Company is committed to work with its employees in a fair and equitable manner.

Western employs over 3,500 employees and contractors on the coast, of which 600 are directly employed on northern Vancouver Island. Western remains focused on ensuring the safe, competitive, long-term viability of its operations for the benefit of its employees, shareholders, and the communities in which it operates.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and one remanufacturing plant. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western's operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.

