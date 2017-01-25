Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Remanufacturing Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today the permanent closure of its South Vancouver Island Remanufacturing plant consistent with its strategy of consolidating operations in its recapitalized facilities. The South Island Remanufacturing plant was indefinitely curtailed in March 2016. All employees from this facility have been provided jobs at the Company's other operations or received compensation for the closure.

The investment in and consolidation of operations is part of Western's broader strategic plan to become globally competitive. Since 2011, Western has invested over $260 million in recapitalizing its Coastal operations, including more than $94 million in strategic investments towards upgrading technology, with a focus on reducing costs while maintaining product flexibility.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and one remanufacturing plant. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western's operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.