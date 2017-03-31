Western Potash Corp. Completes Corporate Reorganization

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Western Potash Corp. (TSX:WPX)(FRANKFURT:AHE) ("Western Potash", the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced corporate reorganization by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") with Western Resources Corp. ("Western Resources"), pursuant to which Western Resources has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Western Potash and Western Potash has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Western Resources.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, former Western Potash shareholders received Western Resources shares on the basis of 0.2 of a Western Resources common share for each one (1) Western Potash common share.

"We are very pleased to have concluded the reorganization which will allow us to achieve an optimal corporate structure and facilitate our ability to consider and implement alternative value enhancing opportunities," commented Geoffrey Chang, Chairman of Western Potash.

With the Arrangement now complete, Western Resources expects to become the TSX listed successor company to Western Potash. Western Potash shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX on April 5, 2017 and Western Resources shares are expected to commence trading simultaneously.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the management information circular of Western Potash dated February 7, 2017, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

