Western Potash Corp. Obtains Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Western Potash Corp. (TSX:WPX)(FRANKFURT:AHE) (the "Western", "the Company") today announced that it has obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Interim Order") in connection with the corporate reorganization by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Western Resources Corp. ("Western Resources") announced on February 1, 2017. The Interim Order, among other things, authorizes Western Potash to call and hold an annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares of Western Potash (the "Meeting") to approve the previously announced Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held on March 9, 2017 at the offices of Western Potash, Suite 1400, 1111 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

Under the Arrangement, Western Resources will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of 0.2 of a Western Resources common share for each one (1) Western Potash common share, subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement. The completion of the Arrangement will result in Western Resources becoming the TSX-listed successor company to Western Potash, and Western Potash becoming the wholly-owned subsidiary of Western Resources.

The hearing date for the application for the final order of the Court (the "Final Order") has been scheduled for March 15, 2017. If all necessary approvals are obtained and the conditions to completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, Western Potash expects that the Arrangement will close in March 2017.

The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Meeting has been fixed to be the close of business on January 27, 2017. All shareholders are encouraged to vote in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Western Potash intends to mail the Notice of Meeting and the Management Information Circular, together with a letter of transmittal and a form of proxy to Western Potash shareholders of record early next week. The Meeting materials will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Western Potash's profile.

