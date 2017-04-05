Western Resources Corp. Commences Trading on the TSX under WRX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Western Resources Corp. (TSX:WRX) ("Western Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today the Company commences trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol WRX.

Western Resources was established for the purpose of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which Western Resources had acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Western Potash Corp. ("Western Potash"), the former TSX-listed company. The Arrangement was completed on March 31 and Western Potash has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Western Resources. The common shares of Western Potash were delisted from the TSX upon the commencement of trading and listing of the Western Resources common shares at the opening of business on April 5, 2017, on the basis of one Western Potash share being exchanged for 0.2 of a Western Resources share.

Western Resources will have the first board meeting of the newly constituted board subsequent to the completion of the Plan of Arrangement today, April 5th to discuss the Company's development strategy and other important issues. Related news will be disseminated in a timely manner.

For more information on Western Resources Corp., please visit the Company's website at www.westernresources.com.

