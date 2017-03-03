Western Troy: Appeal Court Partially Lifts the Stay on the Payment of the $1.25 Million Judgment Against Genivar

Orders Payment in the Amount of $1.17 Million Immediately, Western Troy Continues Appeal of Trial Court Damages Award

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Western Troy Capital Resources (TSX VENTURE:WRY) ("Western Troy" or the "Company") announces that in the Western Troy v. Genivar litigation, the Ontario Appeals Court has made an order lifting the stay on the payment of the judgment against Genivar to allow Western Troy to immediately enforce payment of (a) damages in the amount of $750,000; (b) pre-judgment interest on the damages award, being $85,969.18; and (c) the costs order in the amount of $329,011.48. The total amount of the judgment, interest and costs Western Troy is entitled to enforce is $1,164,980.66 pending the determination of Western Troy's appeal. The Court of Appeal also awarded costs of Western Troy's motion in the amount of $2,000.00.

In an order issued by the Ontario Court on November 1, 2016, Genivar was found negligent in a number of instances surrounding its work on Western Troy's MacLeod Lake Copper/Molybdenum Project. Western Troy was awarded $1.25 million in restitution. Western Troy was also awarded costs and interest. The full text of the ruling is available on Western Troy's Website (www.westerntroy.com). Payment of the $1.25 million plus costs and interest was stayed pending resolution of the appeal process.

The Appeal Court order of this date lifts the stay and enables Western Troy to enforce payment by Genivar of damages of $750,000 with the remaining $500,000 to be held under the original stay pending resolution of the appeal process. In addition, the Appeal Court lifted the stay to enable Western Troy to enforce payment by Genivar of interest in the amount of $85,969.18, and costs of $329,011.48.

Western Troy believes the trial court erred in its determination of the amount of the $1.25 million award, and that the appeal process may result in a substantial increase in the award. A copy of the Notice of Appeal is available on Western Troy's Website.

It is expected that the continuing appeals process will require 4 to 10 months.

About Western Troy: Western Troy's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WRY. Western Troy has 33,589,970 shares outstanding. More information on Western Troy can be found on its Website at www.westerntroy.com.

