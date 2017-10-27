Western Troy Appoints Stephen Dunn as a New Director, Rex Loesby as Chairman, and Melvyn Williams as Chair of the Audit Committee

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 27, 2017) - Western Troy Capital Resources (TSX VENTURE:WRY) ("Western Troy") is pleased to announce that in the regular meeting of its Board of Directors on October 26, 2017, Western Troy's Board has appointed Stephen Dunn to the Board of the Company, appointed CEO Rex Loesby to the position of Chairman of the Board, and appointed CFO Melvyn Williams to the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Stephen Dunn founded Crown Mining Corporation in 2007 and is its current Chief Executive Officer. Prior founding Crown Mining, Steve's work included broad experience in the corporate finance field at Research Capital Corporation), CIBC, and Manulife Financial. Steve holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in Business, both from the University of Western Ontario.

About Western Troy: Western Troy's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WRY. Western Troy has 33,589,970 shares outstanding. More information on Western Troy can be found on its Website at www.westerntroy.com.

