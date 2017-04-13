Western Uranium Corporation Announces Attendance at Scottsdale Capital Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Western Uranium Corporation (CSE:WUC)(OTCQX:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that the Western CEO, George Glasier, will be presenting and participating in direct investor meetings at the Scottsdale Capital Conference to be held from April 21-23, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The conference is sponsored by the Vancouver based Capital Event Management, and will bring together issuers with Canadian and U.S. financiers. Western will exhibit among the natural resources group of companies.

Mr. Glasier will be available for one-on-one meetings and to schedule a meeting, please contact Mr. Glasier using the details below.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

