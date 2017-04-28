Western Uranium Corporation Announces Attendance at Mines and Money New York Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Western Uranium Corporation (CSE:WUC)(CSE:WUC.CN)(OTCQX:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that the management team will be attending the Mines and Money New York conference to be held from May 3-4, 2017 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Western's Chief Executive Officer, George Glasier will be presenting on Thursday May 4th and the team will be participating in uranium roundtable discussions and available for investor meetings throughout the conference. Mines and Money sponsors a series of international investment conferences focused on mining, which bring together natural resources investors with a broad range of public mining companies.

Mr. Glasier will be available for one-on-one meetings and to schedule a meeting, please contact Mr. Glasier using the details below.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.