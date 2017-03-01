Western Uranium Corporation Announces Attendance at PDAC 2017 and PDAC Investor Luncheon 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Western Uranium Corporation (CSE:WUC)(OTCQX:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be attending the PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange to be held from March 5 to 8, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario. On Tuesday March 7th, Western's CEO, George Glasier will be presenting at the PDAC Investor Luncheon 2017 which is sponsored by Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and MNP LLP.

The CEO, Chairman, and CFO of the Company will be available for meetings with shareholders and stakeholders over the four-day event. If you wish to meet with Western, please email the Company's Investor Relations department at ir@western-uranium.com to set up a meeting.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.