Western Uranium Corporation to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Western Uranium Corporation (CSE:WUC)(CSE:WUC.CN)(OTCQX:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that company representatives of Western will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2017 to be held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 22-23, 2017 sponsored by Cambridge House International.

The CEO of the Company, George Glasier and Chairman of the Board, Michael Skutezky will be available for meetings with shareholders and stakeholders. If you wish to meet with Western, please email the Company's Investor Relations department at ir@western-uranium.com to set up a meeting. An updated Company presentation has been posted to the Western website, www.western-uranium.com.

About Western Uranium Corporation

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

