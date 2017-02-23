Westfields Marriott Unveils New Complete Meeting Packages

Planners invited to combine the latest tech and catering for functions in Chantilly, VA

CHANTILLY, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles is helping planners make the most of their next event with Complete Meeting Packages at their world-class conference venue in Chantilly, VA. With each package, planners can craft a hotel deal that combines modern technology with rich food offerings and stunning meeting space.

Located near Fairfax, VA in Chantilly, the contemporary hotel offers a prime spot for attendees flying in from Dulles, and its exclusive new offerings help set the right tone for any event. The Complete Meeting Package offers dinner, breakfast, lunch, continual coffee breaks, complimentary Internet and the sleeping room.

Impressive extras include the hotel's New Studio Board Room -- a sound proof meeting room that provides the latest in technology. Equipment includes streaming Wi-Fi devices on a 70-inch screen, touch screen capabilities, customizable lighting and studio speakers for reviewing videos and conducting other editing or product review.

The hotel's video wall provides customer facing engagement upon arrival into the Lower Rotunda as well as the Washingtonian Ballroom. It is interactive in ways that allow surveys to be followed live, show live television and stream all social media sites. The property has utilized the video wall for introductions and to showcase new product launches and commercials.

In addition to these technological enhancements, planners can set the stage for their event with some of the area's best food truck options. Food trucks can be situated front and center at the hotel to provide quick and easy service for meeting attendees. Menus can be uploaded on the Video Wall as well to make the selection process that much easier. Westfields Marriott can accommodate as many as 20 different food trucks at once.

For more information, questions, or to begin booking a Complete Meeting Package at the hotel, planners are encouraged to call +1-703-818-0300.

About Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles

GATHER WHERE COLLABORATION IGNITES INSPIRATION

Fruitful collaboration doesn't just happen. It takes the right people coming together in the right place -- a place that inspires and energizes. So bring your best meeting or event ideas to the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles hotel.

Located on 26 acres with lush manicured gardens, a stunning entrance and serene private woodlands, your group can meet without distraction -- except when it's time to unwind with onsite tennis and basketball, running trails, a 24-hour fitness center, outstanding cuisine, and Netflix® in every room.

With more meeting space than any other hotel in the area, count on masterful service, enhanced catering and technology offerings, and ideal spaces for every need -- from large ballrooms and an outdoor terrace, to intimate networking spots in public areas. All under one roof!

Whatever you imagine, our meeting experts will provide what it takes to achieve your vision. This is not just another conference center. This is a collaboration center, where inspiration is easy to come by. There's simply nothing like it in Northern Virginia.

Or anywhere else.