The Westgate Hotel Speaks the Language of Love with La Vie en Rose Valentine's Celebration

Enjoy Lavish Overnight Getaways, Decadent French Dinners & Live Entertainment

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Speak the language of love this Valentine's Day with a romantic rendezvous and fine dining at downtown San Diego's Westgate Hotel. The hotel's "La Vie en Rose" Valentine's Day experiences pay homage to the hotel's French inspired style and ambiance and the perfect setting to spark romance.

"We are capturing the essence and culture of a true Parisian escape," said Richard Cox, general manager of the Westgate Hotel. "For one night, or a weekend, you'll think you have escaped to Paris but with the sunshine, sights and attractions of San Diego right outside."

Valentine's Day Dining:

On February 11 at 7 p.m., Executive Chef Fabrice Hardel is stirring up romance with a three-course French dinner paired with fine French vintage wines and specially crafted elixir libations for the occasion. Pricing starts at $89 per person. Guests are invited to prolong their experience with a Language of Love evening at the Plaza Bar with entertainment by Allison Adams Tucker and her trio.





A La Vie en Rose Valentine's Sunday Brunch is available February 12 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to the Westgate's award-winning brunch items, couples will enjoy holiday-inspired desserts and classic love melodies starting at $69 per person.





On February 14 at 7 p.m., Valentine's Evening can be spent indulging in a five-course French wine pairing dinner. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with an elixir cocktail and a red rose. The evening will be accompanied by the famous French love songs of Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel performed by acclaimed French artist Chantal Roche and her trio. Dinner is priced at $179 per person.





Valentine's Day Getaways:

La Vie en Rose : The "La Vie en Rose" features a three-course dinner and wine pairing for two; accommodations in a Premier Room; a late checkout; and complimentary parking. This all-inclusive escape is available for $469.





: The "La Vie en Rose" features a three-course dinner and wine pairing for two; accommodations in a Premier Room; a late checkout; and complimentary parking. This all-inclusive escape is available for $469. Mon Amour: The "Mon Amour" getaway includes a three course dinner and wine pairing for two; a bottle of Pol Clement champagne welcome amenity in a Premier Room; and brunch for two at the Westgate's award winning Sunday brunch. This package is available for $699 and also features a late checkout and complimentary parking.





For more information, visit http://www.westgatehotel.com/events-promotions/special-events.