Westhaven Commences Ground Geophysics on Its Skoonka Creek Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:WHN) is pleased to announce that a ground geophysical survey has been initiated at its Skoonka Creek gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 15 km north of Lytton, British Columbia.

The newly acquired 2,783 ha Skoonka Creek gold property hosts epithermal-vein exploration targets within prospective stratigraphy in the northern SBGB, a 110 km northwest-trending belt of mafic to felsic volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group.





The discovery of coarse placer gold at the confluence of the Nicoamen and Thompson Rivers in 1857 sparked a gold rush that a year later drew an estimated 20,000 prospectors. This initiated the Fraser River gold rush. In 2005, Strongbow Exploration drilled 20.2 g/t gold over 12.8 metres confirming the presence of high grade epithermal gold mineralization at the Skoonka Creek property and the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB).





over confirming the presence of high grade epithermal gold mineralization at the Skoonka Creek property and the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB). Subsequent to 2007, limited drilling and other exploration program results indicate that mineralization encountered to date represents the upper portions of a shallowly eroded low sulphidation epithermal system, with good potential to discover more consistent and higher gold grades at greater depths.





Westhaven has engaged Scott Geophysics Limited of Vancouver, B.C. to survey approximately 25 line kilometres of ground magnetics. The purpose of this program is to increase the resolution of the survey to 50-m line spacing to better define structural trend(s) within the newly identified JJ-West geochemical anomaly target area.

Shaun Pollard, Director & CFO of Westhaven stated, "It's management's belief that the newly identified JJ-West target is possibly the westward continuation of the high-grade JJ Vein Zone. If this proves true, the approximate strike length between the JJ Vein Zone and the JJ-West target is well over 1,500 metres. We are eagerly awaiting the results of the ground geophysics program with the view of initiating a drill program shortly thereafter."

Soil, rock sampling and prospecting have uncovered anomalous pathfinder geochemistry that suggests the possible continuation of the JJ vein zone to the southwest in a down-dropped fault block that has preserved the upper portions of a system anomalous in mercury, antimony and arsenic. These high-level pathfinders are coincident and on-trend with an airborne magnetic low of similar strike as the JJ vein zone to the northeast. Quartz float and outcrop found during recent prospecting and soil sampling at JJ-West further enhances the strength of this target.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC.

Gareth Thomas, Director

About Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley and Skoonka gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.