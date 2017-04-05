WestJet Enables Dynamic Pricing Using Farelogix Technology

WestJet takes control of its offer as the first airline in production with FLX Shop & Price, the next generation NDC shopping engine from Farelogix

MIAMI, FLORIDA and CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Farelogix and WestJet today announced that WestJet is the first airline in full production with FLX Shop & Price, the next generation shopping and pricing engine from Farelogix. FLX Shop & Price provides WestJet substantial cost savings opportunities, significantly improved response times, flexibility, as well as the ability to dynamically modify ATPCO fares. The new shopping engine is in production for a number of travel agencies and technology providers that are shopping and booking WestJet content via WestJet Direct, the airline's Level 2 NDC-certified API solution powered by Farelogix.

FLX Shop & Price is designed for airline-controlled NDC shopping and pricing. The engine provides full support for ATPCO-based fares as well as non-ATPCO fares managed directly by the airline, and is fully interoperable with other Farelogix "offer engines" for off-PSS merchandising, availability calculation, and schedule building. The engine can be hosted by the airline or, as is the case for WestJet, hosted by Farelogix.

Farelogix has been an important technology vendor for WestJet over the years, providing solutions to control the distribution of content. The world of NDC requires airlines to have complete flexibility and scalability to accommodate dynamic search requests from OTAs, meta search providers, and agencies. FLX Shop & Price delivers on these requirements providing full control over offers, with the ability to accommodate large search volumes without impacting performance or incurring costly look to book fees.

"WestJet is the first airline in production with the FLX Shop & Price solution, following our launch of this technology last year," said Jim Davidson, CEO of Farelogix. "By taking control of its offer using next generation technology for shopping, WestJet is better positioned to compete for customers, react to competition, and improve revenue management through dynamic pricing strategies. It's great to see an innovative airline like WestJet work towards being a single source of truth for its offers."

WestJet has been in production with key components of the Farelogix Airline Commerce Gateway for several years. WestJet Direct is powered by FLX Shop & Price, Open Connect, and FLX Merchandise, the Farelogix merchandising offer engine for branded fares and ancillary offers. As both FLX Shop & Price and FLX Merchandise use the same rules engine and offer interface (FLX Rules and Offer Designer), it was easy for WestJet to set up, manage, and control its own dynamic offer program. For more information on WestJet, visit WestJet.com.

About Farelogix

Farelogix is a recognized leader and innovator in the travel industry. Its groundbreaking technology is modernizing the airline commerce and distribution landscape, and is used by several of the world's leading airlines. The company's flagship Airline Commerce Gateway is a technology platform comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, shopping, pricing, merchandising, and retailing across channels. Recognized for its pioneering role in creating the distribution innovation known today as NDC, Farelogix now provides NDC (Level 3 certified) distribution for more than 20 airlines with connectivity to 10 major PSS systems. The company's "Offer and Delivery Engines" (shopping/pricing, merchandising, availability calculation, schedule building, and NDC API) enable airlines to create, control, and deliver their offers independent of their PSS or GDS. These engines also represent the industry's only shopping and merchandising suite designed for extreme high volume searching with infinite scalability in alignment with the NDC vision. Farelogix is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Toronto, Canada; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For additional information, visit farelogix.com.