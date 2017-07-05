Westourbus Ltd. Launches New Website

Westourbus Ltd., a GTA charter bus company that offers 24/7 charter and coach bus rental services throughout Canada and New York State, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Westourbus Ltd., a GTA bus charter company that offers 24-hour charter bus and motor coach rental services throughout Canada and New York State, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The new website (www.westourbus.com), which went live in June, replaces the old Westourbus site with a sleek, up-to-the-minute look that was designed to be functional and user-friendly.

The new Westourbus website is attractive, easy to navigate, and efficient. The site is mobile-friendly; compatible with iPhone and iPad devices, as well as the newer Android tablets. Perch Content Management System was used for the site build to allow for frequent site changes to keep the site up to date without the need for advanced coding knowledge. Built by First Page SEO, one of Canada's top web marketing firms, the website accommodates all of the necessary SEO attributes that search engines look for, like fast load speeds, detailed metadata and more. One of the site's new features is an onsite bus tour widget which allows visitors to view at a glance all available dates for charter coach rentals. A video of a Westourbus coach interior illustrates the luxurious seating, top-notch amenities, and like-new condition of the company's fleet of buses.

"We are very pleased with the way the new Westourbus website has turned out. It's fresh and modern, and showcases our services well," says Wesley Niewulis, Westourbus Ltd. CEO. "Westourbus has many years of experience in the transportation business and is proud to be one of the most preferred charter bus companies in Canada. We now have a website that reflects our company's professionalism," adds Niewulis.

About Westourbus Ltd.: Offering the finest charter bus and coach rentals in Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, and York Region, Westourbus is a 24-hour GTA coach and bus rental company providing services throughout Canada and New York State, seven days a week. Whether across town or across the country, for business or pleasure, Westourbus will safely escort you and your group where you want to go in comfort and style. Arrange custom bus tours or coach charters for group tours, business travel, personal meetings, and special events including weddings, proms and parties, or book one of Westourbus scheduled coach trips to the 1000 Islands, Casino Rama, Niagara Falls, Fallsview Casino, or New York. The Westourbus fleet of buses and motor coaches are meticulously maintained and immaculately clean, and boast onboard amenities like DVD entertainment systems, onboard washrooms, and plenty of legroom. With customer safety and comfort a top priority, Westourbus, and their experienced, highly-trained staff deliver exceptional service and excellent value. To book your next bus tour or coach rental call 906-624-8640 or 416-722-8390, visit www.westourbus.com for more information.