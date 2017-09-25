WesTourBus Ltd. Offers Their Top 5 Most Popular Charter Bus Vacation Destinations for Ontarians

WesTourBus Ltd., a Toronto based charter bus company, provides their insight into the most popular coach bus tour and vacation destinations.

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - WesTourBus Ltd., a Toronto based coach bus rental and tour company, discuss what they have found to be the most popular vacation destination spots for Ontarians to travel via coach bus rentals. They have compiled their list as the top five charter bus destinations based on the most popular places their clientele request.

"Although we arrange tours and coach bus rentals for people to destinations all over North America, there are several destinations that stand out as the most popular," says Wesley Niewulis, Westourbus Ltd. CEO. "Coach bus rentals are most often used for group events like bachelor / bachelorette parties, school trips, and other events where driving a large amount of people could be troubling."

The list from WesTourBus Ltd. features popular party towns, and also educational destinations.

1. Vegas

One of the most popular vacation destination in North America, Vegas is without a doubt the top destination for coach bus rental trips.

2. Niagara Falls

Often referred to as the "Canadian Vegas", Niagara Falls gives people the Vegas feel without the travel time.

3. Ottawa

This destination is more for the students than the partiers. Often school trips are planned to see parliament and the historical buildings of the area.

4. Montreal

Again, a popular bachelor / bachelorette party location, Montreal also offers amazing scenic tours and food.

5. Toronto

Toronto has something for everyone. Coach bus charters often travel here for elementary school students to see the Toronto Zoo or the Royal Ontario Museum. In addition to that, it is also a popular destination for a party weekend.

