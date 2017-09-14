Wetzel's Pretzels Bakes up a Fall Favorite with a Twist, Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Bitz with Pumpkin Caramel Dip

Fall-Inspired Flavor Available Nationally on Monday, September 18

PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Fall has never tasted so sweet thanks to Wetzel's Pretzel's newest limited time offering, Pumpkin Spice Bitz, available at Wetzel's Pretzels across the country beginning Monday, September 18. Pumpkin Spice Bitz begin the same way every pretzel at Wetzel's Pretzels does, made from scratch with simple ingredients in each Wetzel's location throughout the day. After the Bitz are baked to a golden brown, they are hand-tossed in a blend of sugar and spices. To amp up this fall flavor experience, Wetzel's is pairing Pumpkin Spice Bitz with its new Pumpkin Caramel Dip, a rich and gooey caramel enhanced with classic pumpkin pie spices.

Along with enjoying this seasonally inspired flavor, guests who download the Wetzel's Pretzels app by October 1 will also be treated to a free Pumpkin Spice Bitz, which can be redeemed October 2 - 8.

Per Forbes Magazine, annual sales of pumpkin-flavored food, drinks and novelties are now a more than $500 million a year business, while Mintel Menu Insights shows that usage of pumpkin flavor at restaurants is up more than 21%, with dips seeing a measurable bump as well. Wetzel's new Pumpkin Spice Bitz rides the seasonal wave while elevating the standard pumpkin spice offerings with its combination of simple ingredients and craveable taste.

"Pumpkin Spice is the flavor of fall, and no one does it better than Wetzel's Pretzels," said Jennifer Schuler, Wetzel's Pretzels chief marketing officer. "Enjoyed on their own, or paired with our new Pumpkin Spice Caramel, Wetzel's Pumpkin Spice Bitz are an even more delicious way for guests to embrace the fall spirit in a delectable way."

With a focus on hand-rolled hot and fresh pretzels crafted from simple ingredients such as flour, water, yeast and a touch of salt, Wetzel's Pretzels offers the perfect snack for any craving. Each Wetzel's Pretzel's location also offers a variety of fresh and frozen lemonades to pair with the scratch-made pretzels, pretzel-wrapped hot dogs, Pizza Bitz and more.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 300 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.