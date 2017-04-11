Wetzel's Pretzels Celebrates Third Annual National Wetzel Day

Free Pretzels for All Guests on April 26 and a Special Surprise for Those Demonstrating their Wetzel's Family Loyalty

PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - In honor of National Pretzel Day on April 26, Wetzel's Pretzels, the innovator in super-premium hot and fresh pretzels, will host its third annual "National Wetzel Day" celebration by offering a FREE Original Pretzel to every Wetzel's customer. To be part of the "family reunion," guests can simply visit one of the 300 Wetzel's Pretzels nationwide, where they'll join in the celebration by receiving a free Original Pretzel, from open until close. Last year, the company gave out more than 30,000 free pretzels nationwide.

Guests are encouraged to share the pretzel love across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NationalWetzelDay. A custom Wetzel's Pretzel's Snapchat filter will also be available for fans that want to snap, snack and share their pretzel love in real time.

For those truly embracing the National Wetzel Day spirit by downloading the Wetzel's App, the company will also reward their family loyalty with an additional FREE Original Pretzel, which can be redeemed starting April 27 through May 1.

"National Wetzel Day may not be a formally recognized holiday YET, but we know our fans look forward to this day as if it were," said Jennifer Schuler, Chief Marketing Officer at Wetzel's Pretzels. "This year, we wanted them to not only get a taste of a fresh-baked pretzel, but also a taste of our user-friendly, industry-leading app with generous reward program, and that includes getting an extra perk on National Wetzel Day!"

For more information, visit www.wetzels.com, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @wetzelspretzels for fresh-twisted treats. National Wetzel Day will be honored at participating Wetzel's Pretzel's nationwide.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 300 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.