Wetzel's Pretzels Opens at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Company Continues to Utilize Non-Traditional Units as Growth Avenues

PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Wetzel's Pretzels, the innovator in the fresh-baked pretzel category, today announced that beginning this week, visitors to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be served up from-scratch Wetzel's Pretzels, Bitz and Wetzel Dogs, as the company has opened its newest location at the legendary tennis complex, located in Southern California.

In partnership with Levy, known as one of the fastest growing and most critically acclaimed restaurant companies specializing in premium sports and entertainment dining experiences, Wetzel's Pretzels at Indian Wells Tennis Garden is a core part of the stadium's newly added 100,000 square feet of guest space, which offers elevated dining choices such as Spago and Nobu, and thoughtfully curated Southern California craveable foods, such as Wetzel's Pretzels.

Along with malls and outlet centers, Wetzel's Pretzels at Indian Wells Tennis Garden is part of the company's broader strategy to capitalize on non-traditional locations that have elevated dining offerings. Current kiosks and bakeries within the Wetzel's Pretzel's portfolio that align with this strategy include Staples Center in Los Angeles and Chase Field, home of the MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Stadiums, outlet malls and other non-traditional centers are more and more looking to offer dining concepts that create scratch-made, fresh food, and that's exactly what Wetzel's Pretzels brings to the table," said Wetzel's Pretzel's Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Schuler. "We know that non-traditional locations can be a great growth opportunities, and as we build on twelve straight quarters of same-store sales increases, this is an area of focus for us in 2017 and beyond."

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 300 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.