Wetzel's Pretzels Twists Its Way to South Texas

First of Five Area Units Opens in Corpus Christi

PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Wetzel's Pretzels, the innovator in the fresh-baked pretzel category, today announced the opening of its newest location, at The Outlets at Corpus Christi, located at 500 North IH-69 in Robstown, Texas. This location is the first of multiple units under development with area franchise partner, Jigar Shah, who will open an additional four Wetzel's Pretzels locations over the next three years.

The Corpus Christi location will offer all of Wetzel's Pretzels' most popular items, including the company's full line of pretzels, Wetzel's Dogs, Bitz and fresh and frozen lemonade. The pretzels at The Outlets at Corpus Christi will be baked from scratch throughout the day from simple ingredients such as flour, filtered water, yeast and a touch of salt; it's been the Wetzel's way since the company's first location opened 25 years ago.

"We're thrilled to kick off our South Texas expansion on the heels of Wetzel's twelfth straight quarter of same-store sales growth," said Bill Phelps, co-founder and CEO of Wetzel's Pretzels. "While malls and non-traditional locations continue to pay off for our brand, we also see tremendous growth opportunities in outlet centers, such as the The Outlets at Corpus Christi. Our consistent sales growth across all these locations speaks to the strength of the Wetzel's Pretzels brand and its products."

Along with operational experience at Dairy Queen, Shah brings years of corporate consultancy at globally recognized firms such as GE Healthcare and Point B Management. Wetzel's Pretzels continues to seek multi-unit franchise partners for development opportunities across the country.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 300 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.