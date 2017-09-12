Weyland Tech commences trading on the OTCQX U.S. Market

HONG KONG--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Weyland Tech, Inc. ( OTCQX : WEYL), ("Weyland" or "Company") a provider of mobile business applications, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Weyland Tech upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Weyland Tech begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WEYL." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Weyland trades alongside over 400 U.S. and global securities on the OTCQX Market.

"We congratulate Weyland Tech on graduating from our OTCQB Venture Market to now trade on our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX companies are distinguished by their high quality financial and operating standards and their commitment to providing a superior trading and information experience for their investors."

"Upgrading to OTCQX is an important milestone for us, and puts Weyland Tech in the same market as many esteemed global companies, including some that are part of the Global Fortune 500. The combination of higher visibility and greater exposure to institutional investors is of paramount importance to our shareholders, management, and Board of Directors," comments Brent Suen, Chief Executive Officer of Weyland Tech.

Weyland Tech was sponsored for OTCQX by Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

