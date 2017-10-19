Weyland Tech Welcomes Veteran of World's Largest eSports League to Board of Advisors

HONG KONG--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Weyland Tech, Inc. ( OTCQX : WEYL), a global provider of mobile business applications, is honored to announce today the addition of Mr. John Lee to its board of strategic advisors.

Mr. Lee is joining Weyland as a strategic advisor on eSports initiatives. Mr. Lee currently serves as CEO and Co-founder of kek eSports, an Asia based company with backing from globally recognized game investors including Initial Capital and Bitkraft Ventures. In addition to his role at kek eSports, he currently serves as Strategic Advisor and Honorary Chairman in Asia for ESL, the world's largest eSports league.

Mr. Lee previously served as the Chief Strategy Officer at GigaMedia, which was an early leader in the competitive gaming and eSports Asia market with select Asia market rights for titles such as Counter Strike Online, FIFA Online, Freestyle Basketball and Starcraft II. Earlier in his career, he was a senior associate at Softbank Venture Capital and an associate consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Mr. Lee commented, "I am excited to advise Weyland and help guide them in the growing eSports world, which has the potential to eclipse many traditional sports in the coming years."

Mr. Brent Suen, Weyland Tech's CEO, also commented on the addition, "I am thrilled that John has agreed to provide us with his guidance and insight into how to adapt our offerings for and engage eSports enthusiasts across the globe. His 15 years of experience in the games industry and competitive gaming will be invaluable as we develop tools for the eSports marketplace.

"John is a great friend and I am looking forward to working with him on this initiative. eSports enthusiasts, which itself is 191 million people or about half of the global audience of 385 million people, are a young technically minded audience with high mobile engagement in a growing marketplace. We need to make sure that our platforms are as useful to this young growing industry as they are to the more traditional businesses we already serve, and John has the expertise to help us navigate the multitude of opportunities for Weyland in eSports."

We look forward to providing additional updates on our eSports initiatives in the near future.

About Weyland Tech, Inc.

Weyland Tech's CreateApp platform is focused on the Asia markets. Our CreateApp platform, offered in 12 languages, enables small and medium sized businesses ("SMB's") to create native mobile applications ("APP") for Apple's iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. Empowering SMB's to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services via simple easy to build mobile APPs in an affordable and cost-effective manner.

Follow Weyland Tech online at:

Weyland Tech Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/weylandtech)

Weyland Tech Twitter Feed (https://twitter.com/weylandtechinc)

Weyland Tech LinkedIn Page (https://linkedin.com/company/weylandtech)

Brent Suen, CEO Public Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/BrentSuenWEYL)

Brent Suen, CEO Public Twitter Feed (https://www.twitter.com/BrentSuenWEYL)

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.