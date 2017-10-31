Weyland Tech's New Strategic Advisor Achieves Early Success in Fast Growing $20 Billion MENA Marketplace

HONG KONG--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Weyland Tech Inc. ( OTCQX : WEYL) ("Weyland Tech" or the "Company"), a global provider of mobile business applications announces that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with partner iAXCESS ("iAXCESS").

"I want to congratulate and thank Ghassan Saade, who joined our strategic advisory board just a few weeks ago, for his success in working out the preliminary terms of our relationship with iAXCESS. Their footprint in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") makes an exciting starting point for CreateApp in the region, where ecommerce is expected to grow to $200 Billion through 2020," said Weyland CEO, Brent Suen.

Mr. Adnan Abu Sharar, CEO of IAXCESS, commented that, "According to the International Finance Corporation at the World Bank more than 19 million businesses call this region their home. We have already begun to speak with some of our larger customers about incorporating Weyland's technologies into their operations. The response has been positive. To say we are excited to bring the platform to our customers would be an understatement."

Mr. Suen continued, "iAXCESS is one of the top 10 Microsoft Solution Providers in the region and their customers are exactly the types of businesses that CreateApp was built for. We look forward to providing them the CreateApp platform as a valuable add-on for their clients and expanding our customer base to the millions of small businesses in the region. This relationship builds on our model of working with regional service providers to expand the reach of the CreateApp platform by accessing their existing customer relationships in a way that benefits both companies."

Ultimately, iAXCESS intends to utilize the Weyland Tech CreateApp platform for iAXCESS's m-Commerce app and will also provide the CreateApp platform on a white-label basis, as a branded app, to other industries in the MENA Region. This MOU lays the groundwork for the relationship by establishing the preliminary structural terms of the venture.

Weyland Tech looks forward to providing additional details as we move to a fully memorialized agreement.

About iAxcess

iAXCESS (www.iaxcess.net) is a value-added regional distributor for Security, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity, DRaaS and Microsoft software solutions. iAXCESS was founded in 2003 and has local offices in the UAE, Jordan, KSA, Kuwait and Lebanon, servicing 11 countries throughout the Arab world. iAXCESS is among the Top 10 Microsoft Solution and Service Providers in MEA & GCC. iAXCESS is one of the top-rated Enterprise resource planning vendors in Dubai.

About Weyland Tech Inc.

Weyland Tech's CreateApp platform is focused on the Asia markets. Our CreateApp platform offered in 12 languages, enables small and medium sized businesses ("SMB's") to create native mobile applications ("APP") for Apple's iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. Empowering SMB's to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services via simple easy to build mobile APPs in an affordable and cost-effective manner.

Follow Weyland Tech online at:

Weyland Tech Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/weylandtech)

Weyland Tech Twitter Feed (https://twitter.com/weylandtechinc)

Weyland Tech LinkedIn Page (https://linkedin.com/company/weylandtech)

Brent Suen, CEO Public Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/BrentSuenWEYL)

Brent Suen, CEO Public Twitter Feed (https://www.twitter.com/BrentSuenWEYL)

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.