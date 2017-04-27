Weyland Tech's (WEYL) Partner MOCAAPP Announces Application Sales in the Philippines and Start of Vietnam Marketing

HONG KONG, HONG KONG--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Weyland Tech Inc. ( OTCQB : WEYL) ("Weyland" or the "Company"), a provider of mobile business applications, announces initial subscriptions and revenues from its South East Asian partner, MOCAAPP. Marketing and development of additional applications -- powered by CreateApp -- continues in the Philippines through the Company's white label channel partner.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippines is home to nearly 90,000 Small and Medium businesses ("SMB's") and ~900,000 MSMBs (Micro-Small-Medium-sized-Business) overall. Weyland believes that a substantial number of these businesses will ultimately choose to expand their reach through mobile commerce (m-commerce), which has been the case in the US, Europe, and North Asia.

Leong Yew Poh, Chairman of Weyland's channel partner -- MOCAAPP said, "We are pleased with the ease of use and flexibility of the CreateApp platform and are encouraged by the initial marketing efforts in our partnership with Weyland announced in October of last year."

Concurrently, MOCAAPP indicated initial marketing and trade show efforts have begun in Vietnam.

Weyland believes the expansion of m-commerce in South East Asia is in the early stages and is working with their channel partners to become the mobile on-ramp for e-commerce in the region.

