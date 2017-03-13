What Do Fairy, Argos, Booking.com, Saga and Co-op have in Common? They Are All Social Misfit Brands

New Engagement Labs report reveals "Social Misfits" -- brands whose social performance is mismatched, online vs. offline

LONDON, UK--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Fairy, Argos, Booking.com, Saga and Co-op have something in common: they are all "Social Misfits," a term data and analytics company Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) has coined to describe brands that have a pronounced mismatch between their performance in driving offline word of mouth and social media conversation. Social Misfits brands are at risk of missing opportunities to drive marketing ROI because, while they benefit from either a strong word of mouth marketing profile or a stellar social media one, they underperform on the other dimension. As a result, they are not fully maximizing the power of social influence online and offline.

The company released its TotalSocial™ data for these brands and dozens of others in a new report, "U.K. Edition: Social Misfits: Brands that Have Split Personalities, in Social Media vs. In Real Life." TotalSocial is the only data solution that combines social media listening metrics with the measurement of offline conversations into a single dashboard, enabling marketers to measure performance, diagnose areas of weakness, and identify new opportunities.

Argos, Booking.com's and Fairy's offline, in-person social influence is stronger than their public, social media presence. Saga and Co-op are the opposite: they have a digital presence on social media and in comments forums that dominates their face-to-face conversational social influence.

"Gaps between online social media performance and offline word of mouth marketing can be costly for a brand. Social Misfits excelling in social media are potentially missing the two-thirds of sales that come from face-to-face conversations. Conversely, the Social Misfits who have stronger offline scores risk losing the one-third of sales generated from social media," said Steve Thomson, U.K. Managing Director, Engagement Labs. "Face-to-face conversations play a huge component in driving business outcomes -- whether that business is online or in-store. We can see this with Booking.com, an example of a digital brand who has a strong offline TotalSocial score."

The full Engagement Labs e-book on Social Misfits covers 30 brands that stand out most sharply as Social Misfits from among the 350 measured by Engagement Labs in the U.K., and provides detailed social media and word of mouth marketing analysis -- including TotalSocial scoring data about brand performance in each of 18 consumer sectors.

To learn more about Engagement Labs or TotalSocial insights and how to increase your brands word of mouth, in real life and online, reach out at: totalsocial@engagementlabs.com.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent-pending TotalSocial data solution provides brands with unique insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online and offline conversation compare and contrast and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an "always-on" proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs' patented social media measurement tool and the world's only offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 18 major industry categories in the U.K., and 350 brands in the U.K.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132761/Images/Post-Graphic_SocialMisfits-UK_3_9_16-cc605a588f0196e5a54a1cc5a8e4396b.jpeg