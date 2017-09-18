TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - In a complimentary webinar taking place on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK), INC Research/inVentiv Health leaders Clifford McIntosh, Vice President of Strategic Alliance Management and Alexandria Wise-Rankovic, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, CNS reveal a proven method to thrive in large, global, Phase III Programs.

Each year, the process of developing new drugs and new therapies for market becomes more and more complex. A diverse group of stakeholders including sponsors, CROs, regulatory bodies, patients, physicians & hospitals, ethics committees, vendors, etc., each have their own specific needs and requirements which need to be considered. A constantly changing environment with new regulations, new treatment options and competing investigational therapies compounds the issues further.

In addition, the complexity of managing a trial goes up exponentially when considering a large global study where geopolitics, differing regulatory requirements, cultural and language differences, variances in standards of care, socioeconomics and much more must be taken into consideration. It's a challenge many clinical developers face in today's global marketplace, but one that many times must be undertaken to access the limited patients available to meet enrollment targets.

So, what does it take to successfully execute a program of this nature? Clifford McIntosh, Vice President, Strategic Alliance Management, INC Research/inVentiv Health and Alexandria Wise-Rankovic, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, CNS, INC Research/inVentiv Health, will break down some of the best practices and crucial elements for executing programs in this challenging environment.

What Does it Take to Successfully Execute Large, Global, Phase III Programs?

