What retrofits 400 horsepower motors, saves lots of electricity and is like taking 325 homes off Alectra's grid in Bradford?

Bradford chemical manufacturer receives cheque for $82,711 for energy efficient retrofits

BRADFORD, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Galata Chemicals, one of the world's leading producers and marketers of additives for the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and associated industries, was recognized Wednesday by Alectra Utilities (formerly PowerStream) for reducing its electricity consumption by 28 per cent through its participation in the utility's Save on Energy RETROFIT program.

Galata Chemicals (formerly Solucor), an international manufacturer with a plant in Bradford, Ontario, was presented with a cheque in the amount of $82,711 as a result of its involvement in the program.

The company has participated in several retrofit projects over the years, including one involving lighting, but has recently completed the conversion of key pieces of equipment to Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs). What made the projects unique was the sheer size of the motors being controlled, some of which are 400 horsepower.

The conversion to VFDs will reduce the company's electricity consumption by 2,859,942 kilowatt-hours per year, the equivalent of removing 325 homes off the grid. It will result in electricity savings for Galata Chemicals of over $400,000 per year.

VFDs are becoming more widely used in all sorts of applications. They are capable of varying the output speed of a motor without the need for mechanical pulleys, which reduces the number of mechanical components and overall maintenance. The biggest advantage that a VFD has is the ability to save money for the customer by consuming only the electricity needed for the work required at the time. Since electricity is a controllable operating expense, any energy reductions achieved will result in almost immediate, corresponding reductions in operating costs.

"Galata Chemicals has demonstrated a proactive approach to managing their energy costs and it is their strength and leadership that serves as an example to others to pursue similar objectives," said Mark Henderson, SVP, Energy Solutions & Services for Alectra. "As Canada's largest municipally-owned electricity distribution company based on the total number of customers served, our team of experts has the expertise to help customers like Galata Chemicals navigate the retrofit process and realize the incentives available through the Save on Energy RETROFIT program."

