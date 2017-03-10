What to Do If You've Missed the RRSP Deadline

SOURCE: Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Did you forget to contribute to your RRSP for the 2016 tax year? You're not alone. Often, people are rushing to make the RRSP contribution deadline for the tax year and some end up missing the deadline. The deadline for the 2016 tax year was March 1, 2017, so any RRSP contribution you make going forward will be for the 2017 tax year. The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia's (CPABC) RRSP tips aim to help you maximize the benefits of your RRSP contributions for the 2017 tax year:
YOUR UNUSED RRSP AMOUNT + 18 PER CENT OF YOUR 2016 INCOME - PENSION ADJUSTMENT = YOUR 2017 RRSP LIMIT
Learn how to maximize your RRSP benefits with CPABC's RRSP and Tax Tips at www.rrspandtaxtips.com.
