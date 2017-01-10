What's new for the 2017 tax-filing season

January 10, 2017 11:11 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) -
This tax-filing season, many important changes and improvements were made to services, benefits, and credits for Canadians. Here's what you need to know:
New and improved benefits and credits
New services
Enhanced services
Other changes
Stay connected
To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:
- Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency.
- Follow the CRA on LinkedIn.
- Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.
- Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.
- Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube.
Media RelationsCanada Revenue Agency613-941-6269
See all RSS Newsfeeds