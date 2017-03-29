When Traveling Solo Doesn't Mean Traveling Alone: Road Scholar Learning Adventures Combine Camaraderie and Discovery!

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Each year thousands of baby boomers take to the roads, cities, countryside and waterways to explore and learn with Road Scholar. From learning about Puebloan rock art in Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park to exploring Diocletian's Palace in Split while sailing Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, nearly a quarter of Road Scholars are venturing out on their own to experience learning adventures in all 50 states and 150 countries worldwide. Road Scholar makes these robust learning adventures exciting and comfortable by taking care of all the details and creating a community in which traveling solo doesn't mean traveling on your own. Women, in particular, are venturing out as solo travelers, seeking challenging and rewarding experiences as opportunities for learning and growth.

"Many solo female travelers, in particular, choose to go with Road Scholar because they feel they're part of a close group on our educational travel programs," says JoAnn Bell, senior vice president of programs at Road Scholar. "Our adventures offer unique opportunities for people to engage both intellectually and socially while exploring and learning new things, all in a comfortable, safe environment."

Jill Swaim of Carlsbad, Calif., started traveling on her own with Road Scholar several years ago -- by happenstance. Originally, she and a friend planned a learning adventure in New Orleans, but the friend had to cancel at the last minute. Jill went anyway and soon discovered that traveling solo would be more than just OK.

Jill has since attended four more programs on her own and on two of them was assigned a roommate. "I'm a retired teacher and my roommates were, too, so we got along well," she says. "I've met so many people who have been on their own -- I'm so grateful to have Road Scholar as an option. For women, especially, this is a great option. There may be something they want to do and they don't have someone to go with. On a Road Scholar program, you become part of a family. I always feel comfortable and included."

As a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of adults, Road Scholar has always included an option for roommate matching because it offers many people the opportunity to develop close friendships that continue long after the journey. In addition to roommate matching, Road Scholar offers many learning adventures with single rooms at no additional cost. For more information on Road Scholar's offerings, visit https://www.roadscholar.org/collections/solo-travel/.

Some of Jill's special experiences traveling solo included two with personal connections. On Signature City Chicago, she discovered the Windy City's neighborhoods, art institutions, historic parks and more. "Learning about Chicago was special for me -- my mother grew up in Chicago," she said. "On this Road Scholar program, I saw and learned about places that she talked about a lot."

Jill also recently attended a five-night learning adventure, Coconut Grove and the Many Faces of Miami, focusing on the city's historic neighborhoods and architecture. "We really got to know the city through our study leaders and instructors. We had lunch in Miami on Collins Ave -- my two aunts had lived on this same street, and just knowing that they had been here before me was a special feeling."

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults -- a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Road Scholars are immersed in a variety of educational activities, enlisting renowned faculty and experts who offer insider access not available to most individuals. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. To learn more, please visit www.roadscholar.org/press or check our blog here.

