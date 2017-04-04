Where Do Service Workers in San Francisco Live?

SOURCE: Freddie Mac
April 04, 2017 09:30 ET
How Freddie Mac is Helping to Preserve Affordable Housing
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) released today its Insight for April, which uses the example of San Francisco to explore where low- and middle-income families live in high-cost metros, and how well. Even the highest-cost cities need a full complement of middle-income workers -- police, firefighters, schoolteachers, accountants, and the like -- in order to function. A video preview of this month's Insight is available.
The March Insight provides a ZIP-code-level look at some of the factors that drive the location decisions of ordinary families trying to live in one of the most expensive metros in the U.S. Can they buy a house or must they continue to rent? How long and expensive is their commute to work? Are high-crime and low-quality schools part of the price of living in an almost-affordable pocket of the San Francisco metro?
Economic Highlights
Where service workers live, and how well
Where will the next generation of service and middle-skill workers come from?
Quote attributed to Sean Becketti, Vice President and Chief Economist
"The nature of the San Francisco Bay Area's urban ecosystem will be shaped in large part by how it reacts to the likely net loss of lower- and middle-income families over the next few decades. City and county government programs to subsidize or otherwise sustain housing affordability for lower- and middle-income families will play an important role in shaping the future of the Bay Area."
MEDIA CONTACT:
Chad Wandler
703-903-2446Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com
