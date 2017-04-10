WHILL Launches WeDrive, a Free, Online Community Service for Mobility Device Users

WeDrive connects WHILL owners with people interested in trying mobility devices to independently set up test drives and share experiences in an authentic environment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - WHILL, the personal electric vehicle (EV) pioneer for those who have trouble walking or are disabled, announces today its nationwide shared economy service called WeDrive. WeDrive is revolutionizing how users test drive personal mobility products by introducing mobility device sharing -- a personal mobility test drive service to help those interested in better understanding their options, and determine the best fit for their lifestyle.

Until now, users were relegated to medical equipment showrooms, rehabilitation centers, or trial and error with online retailers. Users were also confined to small spaces to test various mobility devices for a very short period of time. WeDrive eliminates the restricted test drive and pressured buying experience by enabling a community of users to share their personal experiences driving state-of-the-art WHILL Personal EVs. All WeDrive Community Drivers are verified by WHILL and qualified to host test drives for people who want to be educated on the latest technologies that can enhance their daily lives. Community Drivers connect with other mobility device enthusiasts, sharing experiences on how to best use devices both inside the home and out in the community.

"WeDrive is going to transform the way users gain access to products that best suit their needs," said Satoshi Sugie, CEO of WHILL. "The new culture of the sharing economy is resource-friendly, economical, and authentic. WeDrive is designed to enhance the sense of connection in the community and allow users to engage each other in an environment that is reliable, authentic, and in the user's own words."

WeDrive is an online platform that makes Personal EV sharing easy for prospective owners and current users. All WHILL hosts can register themselves through an online platform and invite others to join. Sign up is free, and users are incentivized to register with monetary compensation from WHILL. Those interested in test driving a WHILL Personal EV can sign up for WeDrive and search for a current user where they live or work via the online service at wedrive.whill.us.

About WHILL

Since its founding in 2013, WHILL's mission is to transform today's antiquated power wheelchair and scooter experiences into a new kind of empowering device, an intelligent personal electric vehicle (EV). WHILL is reinventing the personal mobility industry with an Intelligent Personal EV that focuses on an approachable and aesthetically pleasing powered vehicle that boosts confidence and pushes the boundaries of personal transportation. Headquartered in the Bay Area with offices in Tokyo and Taiwan, WHILL is focused on enabling everyone to explore the world in comfort and style.